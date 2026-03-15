Markets Brace For Volatile Week, West Asia Conflict & Crude Oil Prices Hold Key To Stock Market Direction

Stock markets are expected to remain volatile this week as investors track developments in the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices. | File Pic

Mumbai: Stock market trends this week are expected to depend largely on developments related to the conflict in West Asia and movements in global crude oil prices, market analysts said.

The conflict involving United States, Israel, and Iran has increased uncertainty in global financial markets. Any change in the situation could quickly influence investor sentiment.

A key focus will also be the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy shipping route. Any disruption to oil shipments through this narrow passage could tighten global supply and push oil prices higher.

Crude Oil Prices a Major Concern

Rising crude oil prices are already putting pressure on global markets.

India imports most of its oil needs, so higher oil prices increase import costs and raise concerns about inflation and economic growth.

Analysts say that movements in Brent Crude will remain a key indicator for investors. If oil prices rise further due to geopolitical tensions, markets could remain under pressure.

Global Economic Events in Focus

Apart from geopolitical developments, several global economic events will influence market trading this week.

Investors will closely watch the interest rate decision of the Federal Reserve. The announcement by the Federal Open Market Committee will give signals about the future direction of interest rates in the United States.

Other key global indicators include inflation data from Europe, policy decisions by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and employment data from the US.

These developments can influence global investment flows and affect emerging markets like India.

Domestic Data Also Important

On the domestic front, investors will monitor key economic indicators such as wholesale price inflation (WPI), balance of trade data, and foreign exchange reserves.

Movements in the Indian rupee and foreign investor activity will also play an important role in market trends.

Foreign investors have already withdrawn ₹52,704 crore from Indian equities in the first half of March, adding to the pressure on the markets.

Markets Saw Sharp Fall Last Week

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp fall last week.

The BSE Sensex dropped 4,354.98 points (5.51%), while the Nifty 50 fell 1,299.35 points (5.31%).

Since February 27, the Sensex has declined by 6,723 points, reflecting the growing concerns over rising oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and foreign investor selling.

Analysts expect markets to remain highly volatile in the coming days as investors closely track global developments.