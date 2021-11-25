Markets bounce back sharply on F&O expiry day after recent losses; Reliance Industries steals show, surges 6%

The benchmark indices were up at end of trading session on November 25. The benchmark index gained more than half a percent in Thursday session and recouped Wednesday's losses, settling at 17,536.25 levels while Banknifty closed in red at 37,364.75 levels with a marginal loss of 0.2 percent.

At close, the Sensex was up 454.10 points or 0.78 percent at 58,795.09, and the Nifty was up 121.30 points or 0.70 percent at 17,536.30. About 2054 shares have advanced, 1166 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Nifty50 with 6 percent gains. Divis Lab, Infosys have also contributed good gains in the Nifty index while IOC, Britannia, ICICI Bank were the laggards.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities, said, " Nifty gave a good recovery after making a low of 17,350. It closed at 17,550 up by 150 points. This up move in Nifty may continue tomorrow till its next resistance range of 17,650-17,000. Overall trend in Nifty is weak and traders are suggested not to create new long positions in this pull back. High risk traders can consider new long around 17,400-17,350 levels keeping 17,200 as a strict stoploss."

Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research, Choice Broking said, "Technically, the Nifty has pulled up with the support of the Lower Bollinger Band formation and closed above 17,500 levels. The indicator Stochastic has also reversed from the oversold territory with positive crossover, which indicates bullish strength in the index. At present, the Nifty has immediate support at 17,350 levels while resistance at 17,650 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 37,000/36,650 levels and resistance at 38,000 levels."

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:54 PM IST