Markets bounce back sharply after recent slump as positive global cues aid sentiment

The stock market indices closed positive on Tuesday (December 7). Indian markets mirrored the sharp buoyancy in global indices on the back of short covering by market participants. The rally was backed by a sharp upsurge in banking and metal stocks, which had taken a severe hammering in recent sessions.

At close, the Sensex was up 886.51 points or 1.56 percent at 57,633.65, and the Nifty was up 264.40 points or 1.56 percent at 17,176.70. About 2,278 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities, "Since the last few days Nifty has been trading in a broad range of 17,300 and 16,900. Today Nifty made a high of 17,251 and closed at 17,175 up by 260 points since yesterday's close. A break in any direction of the range will decide the next move in Nifty. As of now Nifty has a negative bias and may test 16,800 in the next few trading sessions."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, "Post-reversal formation, the Nifty has formed a promising bullish candle. On intraday charts, the index has also formed a higher bottom formation which indicates a short-term uptrend. The uptrend wave could continue in the near future but due to overstretched intraday momentum, the market may consolidate within the range of 17,075-17,280 price. On the flip side, below 17,075, the uptrend would be vulnerable."

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities said, "European markets too have started trade on a positive note. DAX 30 and CAC 40 have jumped 1.5 percent each. US markets ended higher on easing concerns over Omicron after reports indicated that the new COVID variant is less severe and potential economic impact may not be very high as feared earlier. Vaccination also continues at a good pace. Vaccination coverage in India currently stands at 49% for both doses and 85 percent for the first dose. Rate Gain Travel Technologies has been subscribed 16 per cent so far with the retail portion nearly fully subscribed.

"Investors will be keeping a close look at tomorrow’s RBI MPC Meeting and from thereon we can see the next movement of the market. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 is 16800 and 17300 and for Bank Nifty is 35700 and 37,000."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 03:48 PM IST