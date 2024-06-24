Market Wrap: M&M and PowerGrid Lead Gainers, IndusInd Bank Tops Losers; Check Out Today's Other Key Performers

Stock Market |

The Indian stock market ended the day on a positive note with both the headline indices, Sensex and Nifty close in the green. The BSE Sensex ended the day at 77,341.08 up by 131.18 points or 0.17 per cent, while the NSE Nifty closed at 23,537.85, marking a modest gain of 36.75 points or 0.16 per cent.

Major Gainers on BSE and NSE

Pharmaceuticals and utilities sectors performed well, with stocks like Sun Pharma and Power Grid showing strong gains | Representational Image/Pixabay

1. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

M&M emerged as the top performer on both the Sensex and Nifty. The socks of the company surged by 2.69 per cent on the Sensex, closing at Rs 2,913.35, and by 2.86 per cent on the Nifty, ending at Rs 2,921.20.

2. Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID)

PowerGrid followed the second top performer in today's trading session, closing at Rs 333.35 on the Sensex, up by 2.32 per cent, and at Rs 333.20 on the Nifty, with a 2.22 per cent increase.

3. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUNPHARMA)

The pharmaceutical company gained 2.11 per cent to close at Rs 1,497.35 on the Sensex and 1.99 per cent to close at Rs 1,496.40 on the Nifty.

4. Nestle India (NESTLEIND) and UltraTech Cement (ULTRACEMCO)

Other notable gainers on the Sensex among the top performer were Nestle and UltraTech Cement. Nestle closed at Rs 2,530.90, up by 1.35 per cent, and UltraTech Cement ended the day at Rs 10,789.80, gaining 1.19 per cent.

Major Loser on BSE and NSE

the banking and industrial sectors faced challenges, as seen in the declines of IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel. | Wikimedia

1. IndusInd Bank (INDUSINDBK)

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank was the top loser on both the Sensex and Nifty. The bank's stock fell by 2.42 per cent, closing at Rs 1,489.90 on the Sensex and at Rs 1,490.25 on the Nifty.

2. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (ADANIPORTS)

APSEZ also faced selling pressure, dropping by 1.73 per cent to close at Rs 1,460.00 on the Sensex and by 1.70 per cent to end at Rs 1,460.25 on the Nifty.

3. Tata Steel (TATASTEEL)

The company saw a decline of its share by 1.14 per cent on the Sensex, closing at Rs 177.80, and 1.19 per cent on the Nifty, ending at the same price.

4. Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) and Axis Bank (AXISBANK)

The shares of both these companies also ended the day in the red on the Sensex. Reliance closed at Rs 2,885.00, down by 0.75 per cent, while Axis Bank ended at Rs 1,228.95, declining by 0.64 per cent.

Sectoral Performance

The trading session highlighted a mix of gains and losses across various sectors. Pharmaceuticals and utilities sectors performed well, with stocks like Sun Pharma and Power Grid showing strong gains. In contrast, the banking and industrial sectors faced challenges, as seen in the declines of IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee rises 9 paise to close at 83.48 against US dollar.