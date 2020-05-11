Market Update: Sensex rallies 400 points amid positive cues from global markets

Market Benchmark Index Sensex rallied 456.55 points or +1.44% at 32,099.25 in the opening session on Monday tracking positive cues from the global market amid hopes of reopening of economies and easing of lockdown.

Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 rallied 133.05 points or +1.44% at 9,384.55 in the opening session on Friday.

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Reliance, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero Motor corps, TCS, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and L&T among others while Nestle and ICIC Bank were in the red on the Bombay Stock Exchange during the opening session on Friday.

At 9.13 am in the pre-opening session, Sensex rallied 387.64 points or +1.23% at 32,030.34 on Monday while Nifty 50 was up by 96.65 points or 1.04% at 9,348.15.

Earlier, on Friday, the Indian stock markets squandered early gains but managed to end in the green on Friday, propped up by heavyweight Reliance Industries which announced another stake sale deal for its digital platform.

After rallying 645.13 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally settled 199.32 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 31,642.70.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.45 points, or 0.57 per cent, to finish at 9,251.50.

Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor to the gains on the benchmarks, jumping over 3 per cent after the company announced the sale of 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to US-based Vista Equity Partners for Rs 11,367 crore, the third such deal in a little over two weeks.