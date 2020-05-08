Market Update: Sensex jumps 500 points amid positive global cues

Market Benchmark Index Sensex jumped 500 points during the opening session on Friday tracking positive cues from the global markets. Likewise, the broader Nifty 50 jumped 150 points on Friday.

After touching a high of 32,088.51, the 30-share index was trading 559.96 points or 1.78 per cent higher at 32,003.34.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 175 points, or 1.90 per cent, to 9,374.05.

Top gainers in the market were Hindustan Lever. IndudInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sunpharma, among others while M&M, Hero Motor Cop, L&T, Asian Paint, HCL Tech, NTPC, Power Grid were in the red on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Earlier, Sensex fell over 242 points on Thursday, dragged by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins and Kotak Bank amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

After touching a low of 31,362.87, the 30-share index settled 242.37 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 31,443.38.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 9,199.05.

According to traders, besides stock-specific action, massive foreign fund inflow and firm cues from global markets enthused buying activity in the domestic market.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains as moves to ease lockdown measures and reopen economies around the world fuelled positive investor sentiment.

Top stock exchanges on Wall Street ended over 1 per cent higher in overnight session.