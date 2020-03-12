Market Update: Sensex begins day 1,700 points down as US markets see steep fall

Market Benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1690.99 points -474% at 34,006.41in the opening session on Thursday which was in line with the global markets amid the coronavirus fears. Similarly, the broader Nifty slumped by 502 points -4.81% at 9,955 on Thursday in the opening session.

So far, 1,19,400 people have been infected by the virus and over 4,300 have succumbed to it.

Asian Paint, Nestle, Hindustan Lever, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Hero motors, TCS, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Titan, Reliance, ONGC, Sun Pharma were in red.

Moreover, the Dow has plunged more than 1,400 points to end in a bear market in a continued wild session as coronavirus fears intensified on Wall Street on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday shed 1,464.94 points, or 5.86 per cent, to 23,553.22. The 30-stock index fell into a bear market, down more than 20 per cent from last month's record close, Xinhua reported.

The Dow, which fell by as many as 1,689.84 points at session lows, was the only index to close in bear-market territory. The S&P 500 decreased 140.85 points, or 4.89 per cent, to finish at 2,741.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 392.20 points, or 4.70 per cent, to 7,952.05.

Boeing stock nosedived 18.15 per cent, leading the Dow's losses.