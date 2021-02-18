Market trade in red: Stocks of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance drag

During the early session, markets were trading flat. At 1.25 pm, Sensex was down by 0.80 per cent or -412.51 points, at 51, 291.32 points. In the case of Nifty, it was trading down by 94.20 points or 0.62 per cent, at 15,114.70 points. Banking indices were down by 1.52 per cent or 632.92 points, at 41,039.59 points.

Sensex Bankex was down by 1.52 per cent or 631.92 points, at 41,039.59 points. During the day, ICICI Bank was down by 2.41 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares dropped by 2.29 per cent, HDFC Bank was down by 1.88 per cent, Axis Bank fell by 1.29 per cent, and Federal Bank was down by 0.92 per cent.

Other stocks that dragged the market were Bajaj Finance, TCS, and L&T among others.

Stocks that were trading in green were NTPC, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and ONGC among others.

ONGC, NTPC, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra among others were trading in green . ONGC stock zooms by 8.71 per cent at 111.10 points.