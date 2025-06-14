Market Outlook: Top Stocks That Were In Focus For The Week Ended 13th Jun’25

File Image |

What a week it has been, as we say this with a heavy heart with the Air India crashing in Ahmedabad and then the geopolitical tensions rising with Israel and Iran.

Of course Geopolitical tensions are rattling markets worldwide with Dalal Street giving up last week’s gains to end nearly a percentage point lower with broader markets underperforming blue chips with the Midcap index and the Nifty Bank seeing cuts of nearly 2% this week.

From a market standpoint, what mattered this week was that on Friday we woke up to what was as mentioned Israel-Iran attack. If we see what happened last week then Monday to Thursday was uneventful and Friday mattered because of RBI policy outcome and that set the course.

So basically after many weeks of markets doing very well, we have got a bit of air pocket in that sense but nothing to worry. There are always positive & negative triggers in the market and if you map the last 20 years performance then every global worry in hindsight has been the best buying opportunity for investors.

Digging deep into what happened this week then on Thursday we saw some profit booking and that is obvious with the kind of run that we saw but technically if we see then the 25100 level has become quite popular and lot of people who track the Nifty and largecaps have become restless because the headlines indices have really gone nowhere in the last 3-3.5 weeks whereas the broader markets have been in steroid mode. This is a sign of a classical bull market where we are seeing market cap rotation happening and this is something we believe is going to continue going forward so we believe the market remains structurally strong.

Why we say this is because there were concerns on growth slowdown and all the uncertainty during the tariff war. Now the GDP growth at 6.3-6.5% remains intact, the liquidity problem have not eased with CRR coming down from 4% to 3%, RBI cutting rates by 100bps since February 2025 so a lot of domestic factors have really aligned and this is really setting up the pace for growth pickup and we are now getting used to the tariff issue so we think things have clearly improved on the sentiment and that’s what markets are responding to and there are lesser things to worry about. With this let me present to you our weekly market review.

How Did the Markets Fare Last Week?

On a weekly basis ended on Friday, the Indian benchmark indices ended in red. Sensex and Nifty were down 1.0% while Midcaps outperformed were down 0.9% during the week.

What Might Keep the Markets Busy Into the Next Week?

The most important event to track will be the outcome of the FOMC meeting scheduled between June 17-18 and it will be important to track the Fed Governor comments with respect to economic projections, interest rate projections. A potential Fed rate cut following disappointing macro economic data would support market outlook. Apart from this on the global front data points like Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Housing Starts and Initial Jobless Claims etc will also be monitored.

On the home front, there are limited cues but participants will be keeping a close eye on WPI inflation, Bank Loan Growth, FX Reserves among other things. Having said that, developments with respect to trade tariffs and the ongoing Iran-Israel tensions will keep markets busy.

Crude and FII Flows

Brent Crude Oil Prices climbed above $78/bbl on account of rising geo-political tension in the gulf region. Israel launched a wide ranging attack on Iran's nuclear facilities pushing the region toward a new conflict with uncertain consequences.. On other hand, FIIs were Net Sellers for the second straight week.

Sector in Focus

IT, Pharma & Media remained in focus during the week.

Stocks That Remained in Focus During The Week

Syngene International:

The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for its GMP Manufacturing facilities at Biocon park, Bengaluru.

IOL Chemicals:

The Company’s product Acetic Anhydride has been registered with REACH in accordance with EU REACH Regulation on Chemicals and their Safe Use. This certification allows IOL Chemicals to export Acetic Anhydride across all the countries in the European Union.

Birla Corporation:

The Government of Rajasthan, Director of Mines & Geology has declared Birla Corporation as the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for grant of mining lease for Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) Limestone Block, on the highest final price offer of 20.60% submitted by the Company. The aforesaid block is situated in District Jaisalmer, Rajasthan over an area of 499.6394 hectares.

Arkade Developers:

Arkade Developers has announced its foray into the Thane real estate market with a landmark acquisition of a 6.28-acre freehold land parcel. The transaction, valued at Rs 172.48 crore including Stamp Duty, will pave the way for a marquee mixed-use development with a projected gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2000 crore having a RERA saleable area of 9.26 lakh sq. ft., the project launch is slated for early 2026.

Natco Pharma:

The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the API manufacturing plant located in Mekaguda, Hyderabad, India, which was conducted from June 9th – June 13th, 2025. On conclusion of the inspection, the company received 1 observation in the Form-483.

Natco Pharma believes that the observation is procedural in nature and remains confident to address this observation comprehensively. The Company remains committed to being cGMP compliant and in supplying high-quality products to its customers and patients globally.

DCM Shriram:

The Board at its meeting held on 12th June 2025 has approved Definitive Agreements to be entered into for acquiring 100% equity share capital of “Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Ltd”, having presence in Epoxy & Advanced Materials business in Bharuch, Gujarat amounting to Rs 375 crore. This acquisition marks the entry of the chemicals business of DCM Shriram as a downstream integration of Epichlorohydrin (ECH).

HCL Tech:

HCL Tech announced that Volvo Cars has chosen them as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services. Volvo Cars has been at the forefront of automotive innovation for many years and has set out to shape the future of mobility with strong ambitions on sustainable growth.

Torrent Power:

Torrent Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Power has emerged as successful bidder under competitive bidding and has received Letter of Award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up of a 300 MW Wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII. The Project, with a tariff of Rs 3.97 per unit is to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of execution of the PPA, with an estimated investment of about Rs 2,650 crore.

Waaree Energies:

Waaree Energies has signed and executed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) and M.P. Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW Solar power to MPPMCL.

The Project will enable the generation and transmission of clean renewable energy via the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). The Project will supply clean renewable energy to MPPMCL and Indian Railways thus contributing significantly to India’s renewable energy goals.

Sterlite Technologies:

Sterlite Technologies through its Global Services Business in consortium with Dilip Buildcon has entered into an Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) valued at Rs 2,631.14 crore to the design, supply, construct, instal, upgrade, operate, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles – Package 13.