Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 31, 2025

The benchmark Nifty 50 came under selling pressure as traders booked profits, erasing the previous day’s gains after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a rate cut in the December policy meeting was unlikely. This dampened market sentiment, leading the index to slip below the psychological 26,000 mark — a key level for sustaining bullish momentum — and settle beneath the 25,900 zone.

Technically, if Nifty fails to reclaim and hold above the 26,000–25,950 resistance band, it may continue to consolidate, with immediate support seen at 25,800–25,700. A breach below this zone could pave the way for further downside towards 25,500, a critical support area. Unless the index moves decisively above 26,000, the upward bias is likely to remain capped.

Throughout the session, the index remained subdued, hitting an intraday low of 25,845 before closing at 25,878, down 176 points or 0.68%, forming a bearish candle on the daily chart. The RSI stood at 64.14, while the Stochastic RSI signaled a bearish crossover — a sign of cautious sentiment — though Nifty continues to trade above key moving averages, which offers some technical comfort.

Despite the broader uptrend, a short-term pullback cannot be ruled out. Sustaining below 25,900–25,950 on Friday could drag the index towards 25,800 or lower, whereas a firm breakout above 25,950 may reinvigorate bullish momentum. Options data indicated that 26,000 remains a strong resistance level, holding the highest Call open interest, followed by 26,200 and 26,500 strikes. Heavy Call writing at 26,000, 25,900, and 26,100 suggests selling pressure at higher levels. On the Put side, the 25,500 strike saw the maximum open interest, with notable Put writing at 25,600, 25,500, and 25,900, hinting at key support zones.

The Bank Nifty mirrored the weakness, slipping 354 points or 0.61 percent to close at 58,031 amid higher-than-average volumes. It formed a bearish candle with an upper wick, indicating selling pressure at elevated levels. Support for the index is placed near 57,630, while resistance lies around 58,580. As long as it holds above 57,630, the index is expected to consolidate within a 57,630–58,580 range; a breakout above 58,580 could trigger an upward move towards 59,000.

Meanwhile, the India VIX — the market’s volatility gauge — rose 0.79% to 12.07, showing mild caution among traders but no significant rise in fear unless it sustains above the 13 mark. Among major stocks, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindalco emerged as top gainers, while Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, and HDFC Life led the losers. Sectorally, except for Nifty Realty, all indices ended in the red, with Financial Services, Healthcare, and Pharma among the top laggards, indicating broad-based weakness across the market.

SULA - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has corrected almost 60% from its high made in January 2024 and it has been a waterfall trend for Sula. The stock has taken multiple support at current levels and has bounced back 4-5 times from those levels in the past. With a similar kind of pattern forming currently supported by positive RSI divergence on daily charts along with noticeable volumes, risk-reward looks favourable.

BUY SULA CMP 253.00 SL 250.00 TGT 257

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 31st Oct 2025

Sunteck Realty:

The company has informed exchanges that it has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for acquisition of 100% equity stake in n Shreejikrupa Hotels and Properties Pvt Ltd (SHPPL) which holds land in Andheri, Mumbai. Post acquisition, SHPPL shall become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

SHPPL has land at off Andheri Kurla Road & Sahar Road, Andheri, near International Airport, Mumbai and the acquisition is for development of residential / commercial / mixed-use project. The time period for completion of this agreement is in the next 4-6 months and it will be acquired at an enterprise rate of Rs 100 crore.

Bata India:

The company is targeting to surpass 2,000 stores by the end of FY26, driven by an aggressive franchise-led expansion of around 200 outlets annually. Strategic inventory optimization has improved stock turns to 1.9x, while digital sales continue to grow at a robust 25% on a YoY basis. Premium brands such as Hush Puppies and Power are contributing to stronger average selling prices and profitability recovery, supported by a twofold increase in marketing investments and enhanced brand positioning through GST benefit pass-through.

GE Shipping:

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (G E Shipping) has contracted to buy an Ultramax dry bulk carrier of about 63,500 dwt on 30th October 2025. The 2019 Japanese built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet by Q4FY26. The proposed ship will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

The Company’s current capacity utilization is close to 100%. It has contracted to sell one of its Suezmax crude tanker and one Medium Range product tanker. These two sale transactions are expected to happen in Q3FY26.

Pidilite Industries:

The company anticipates revenue growth of 10–11% in FY26, with EBITDA margins expected to remain steady at 24–25%. Growth momentum is supported by a 10% uptick in Consumer & Bazaar segment UVG and an 11% rise in the B2B segment. New product launches across Fevicol, Roff, and Dr. Fixit, combined with a 70% renewable energy mix and continued brand investment, are set to fuel double-digit volume expansion and ensure margin resilience through FY27.

Adani Green:

Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six Ltd and Adani Renewable Energy Forty One Ltd, wholly-owned stepdown subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy have entered into Power Consumption Agreements and Tripartite Agreements for supply of 60 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to a commercial and industrial (C&I) customer. The said solar-wind hybrid power shall be supplied from 50 MW solar power plant located at Baap, Rajasthan and 52 MW wind power plant, located at Khavda, Gujarat.