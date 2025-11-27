Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 27, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened on a negative note around the 25850 zone, but bulls took control from the very first tick. Sustained buying emerged throughout the session as the index rallied more than 350 points from the day’s low, reflecting strong demand at lower levels. After witnessing a corrective phase over the last three sessions, today’s sharp rebound helped the bulls recover all those losses in a single session. The index also surpassed key hurdles smoothly and closed near the day’s high around the 26200 zone, showcasing the strength of the intraday momentum. The December series has begun on a strong footing, with Nifty negating the recent sequence of lower lows on the daily chart and forming a bullish Marubozu candle. Now it has to hold above 26100 zones for a momentum to extend towards 26277 and then 26400 zones while supports are shifting higher to 26100 and then 26000

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26500 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26100 then 26200 strike. Call writing is seen at 26500 then 26700 strike while Put writing is seen at 26000 then 26100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25700 to 26600 zones while an immediate range between 26000 to 26400 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a negative note, but bulls took charge from the very first tick, driving a strong and decisive recovery throughout the session. Sustained buying emerged across heavyweight counters as the index rallied over 1000 points from the day’s low, indicating firm support at lower levels and strong bullish sentiment. After facing pressure in recent sessions, today’s sharp surge helped the index erase all those earlier losses in one go. Sensex also crossed key hurdles with ease and closed near the day’s high around the 85600 zone. Sensex has negated the recent sequence of lower lows on the daily chart and formed a strong bullish candle, signalling a clear revival in momentum. Bulls now appear well-positioned to push the index towards higher levels in the coming sessions. Now it has to hold above 85300 zones for an up move towards new life high territory 85978 then 86300 zones while on the downside support is seen at 85300 then 85000 levels

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note but extended the momentum towards to hit new record high of 59500 zones in the initial hour of the session. Later it remained consolidative in narrow range of 150 points in between 59400 to 59550 zones with overall positive bias as rate sensitive index hit new record life high of 59555 marks at latter part of the session. It formed a strong bullish Marubozu candle on daily scale and negated the formation of lower highs after four sessions as Bulls are holding tight grip in the rate sensitive Index. It is holding well above its 10 DEMA and outperformance continues as strong buying interest is visible across banking space. Now it has to hold above 59250 zones for an up move towards new life high territory 59750 then 60000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 59250 then 59000 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 1.28% at 26390 levels. Positive setup seen in MCX, SAIL, LTF, CDSL, Jiofin, Vedanta, PNB Housing, UNO Minda, Max Financial, Indigo, AB Capital, GMR Airport, Techm, Muthoot fin and Coforge while weakness in Adani Enterprise, PI Industries, Marico, SRF and Dalmia Bharat.

NITCO - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

NITCO is trading below all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels though it has formed strong support around 82 odd levels and since then managed to make higher highs and higher lows reflecting positive momentum. The RSI indicator is also at an oversold position and there is visible sign of positive divergence supported by pick up in volumes indicating accumulation happening at lower levels, the risk-reward looks favourable for NITCO.

BUY NITCO CMP 87.14 SL 84.24 TGT 91.90

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 27th Nov 2025

Asian Paints:

Berger Paints Emirates Ltd Co (L.L.C), UAE, a step-down subsidiary of Asian Paints International Pvt Ltd, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asian Paints Ltd, proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (approx Rs 340 crore), having an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum. The facility will be spread across 100,000 sqm within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (‘KEZAD’), Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Patel Engineering:

Patel Engineering Ltd has received two Letter of Intents from Saidax Engineers and Infrastructures Pvt Ltd for the execution of excavation and associated works and transportation of coal at a project located at Jhiria West OCP of Hasdeo Area, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, for South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). The total project value for both letter of intents combined is Rs 798.19 crore (excluding taxes).

Havells India:

The Board has approved acquiring a stake of 26% in Kundan Solar (Pali) Private Limited at a consideration value of Rs 5.63 crore. It is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), established for the business of developing, installing, operating, managing and maintaining solar power plant.

The purpose of this transaction is to strategically reduce dependence on fossil fuel and move towards green energy. Kundan Solar will set up a 15 MWac solar power plant and Havells plan to enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) up to 25 years. The arrangement will result in savings in power cost at plant locations in Rajasthan with payback within ~12-18 months from date of commissioning of the project.

Oberoi Realty:

The company has entered into a Development Agreement for redevelopment of land admeasuring 4,706 square meters, situated at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai. Oberoi Realty’s entitlement of free sale component from the project is presently estimated to be around 1.18 lakh square feet (RERA Carpet area), subject to the provisions of Development Control & Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034 and applicable law.

LG Balakrishnan:

The company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its Nodal Agency "Guidance".

According to this MOU, the Guidance will extend necessary support and facilitation as set forth in the MOU in the form of necessary infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation, subject to applicable laws. This will help LG Balakrishnan in obtaining necessary permissions, regulations, approvals, allotments, clearances and incentives from the relevant Government in the State of Tamil Nadu.