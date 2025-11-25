Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 25, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened on a flattish note and traded within a narrow 100-point band of 26050–26150for most of the session. Buying interest remained limited, and the index struggled to generate decisive momentum on either side through the first half of the day. However, in the last hour, bears turned active as profit booking from higher levels dragged the index below key support of 26050 and pushed it towards the 25950 zone.

With monthly expiry around the corner, the index may continue to witness volatile two-way swings. On the daily chart, Nifty formed a bearish candle and has been forming lower lows for the last three sessions, indicating a temporary cooling-off phase within the broader uptrend. Now it has to cross and hold above 26000 zones for an up move towards 26100 then 26250 zones while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 25850 then 25750 levels

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26100 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 25900 strike. Call writing is seen at 26100 then 26200 strike while Put writing is seen at 26000 then 25950 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25500 to 26400 zones while an immediate range between 25700 to 26200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and moved in a sideways manner for most part of session, reflecting a lack of clear direction. Throughout the day, the index attempted minor upward moves but failed to attract strong follow-through buying. In the final hour, however, bears took firm control, triggering sharp profit booking from higher levels. This late-session pressure dragged the index lower and led to a breach of the important 85000 support zone, indicating that market participants were cautious at elevated levels.

On the daily chart, Sensex formed a bearish candle and has now been forming lower lows for the last three sessions, suggesting a cooling-off after its recent run up. While the broader structure still remains constructive, the index may continue to witness volatile swings in the near term as it attempts to stabilise above key support areas. Now it has to cross and hold above 85000 zones for an up move towards 85300 then 85600 zones while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 84700 then 84400 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note near 59000 zones but it drifted lower towards 58900 zones in the initial hour of the session. However good recovery was seen from lower levels as Index extended the momentum towards 59300 zones in the first half of the session. Rate sensitive index again failed to hold at higher zones and weakness was seen in the last hour of the day as it corrected towards 58650 levels. It formed a small bearish candle on daily scale with long upper shadow as selling pressure is seen at higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels. Now it has to hold above 58750 zones for an up move towards 59000 then 59350 zones while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 58650 then 58500 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.44% at 25962 levels. Positive setup seen in AB Capital, Federal Bank, MCX, LTF, Eicher Motors, AU bank, Persistent, Shriram Finance and Canara Bank while weakness in CG Power, Delhivery, Oberoi Realty, JSW Steel, Mazdock, BHEL, Bel, Lupin, Trent, Lodha, Grasim and Colpal.

MAFATIND - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Mafatlal Industries is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily chart signalling strength in stock price. In Monday’s trade the stock has respected support around its 40 EMA levels of Rs 165.26 and managed to close above those levels. In fact during the day as well the stock never breached these levels reflecting strong accumulation happening around these levels. WIth stock historically in the last few months trading around similar RSI levels of 45 supported by positive super trend indicator we believe the risk-reward looks good for Mafatlal Industries.

BUY MAFATIND CMP 166.15 SL 153.23 TGT 181.60

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 25th Nov 2025

Speciality Restaurants:

The company has received a signed Development Agreement dated 21st November 2025 from Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd (“Developer”) for the development of the leasehold land admeasuring about 2.03 acres situated at Durgapur, West Bengal.

Speciality Restaurants shall be entitled to 20% of the built up area in respect of the said land (including car parking areas) and 20% undivided share of the Common Areas and facilities in respect of the Said Land.

Paras Defence:

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (“PARAS”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi. Inter- University Accelerator Centre (“IUAC”), New-Delhi is an autonomous Institute under the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GOI), and carries out particle accelerator based basic research and development.

PARAS and IUAC will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet systems for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India a Self-Reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology, thus nurturing Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Cello World:

Cello World has finalized an agreement to acquire the rights to the “Cello” trademark for stationery and writing instruments from CPIW at zero royalty. This follows its earlier announcement on 11th November 2025. The company will now operate this portfolio under two brands — Cello and Unomax — leveraging its existing infrastructure for manufacturing. It plans to invest around Rs 50 crore over the next year to upgrade capacities. Cello World expects about Rs 200 crore in revenue from the revived Cello brand in its first year starting January 2026.

Bharat Electronics:

Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth Rs 871 crore since the last disclosure on 10th November 2025. Major orders received include fire control system, thermal imager, ground support equipment, upgrades, spares, services etc.

Sunteck Realty:

Sunteck Lifestyles Ltd (‘SLL’), wholly owned step down Dubai subsidiary has informed the exchanges that it has received an order from London Court of International Arbitration confirming the withdrawal of claim and termination of arbitration with its joint venture partner, Grand Valley General Trading LLC.