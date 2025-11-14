Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 14, 2025

File Image |

The Nifty 50 briefly touched the crucial 26,000 mark but failed to sustain the level amid profit booking, ending the volatile session nearly flat with a mild positive bias. Despite the choppiness, the index continued its higher-high formation for the fourth consecutive day and remained comfortably above all key moving averages, with short-term averages trending upward, indicating a positive undertone.

Momentum indicators reinforced the bullish sentiment — the RSI stood at 61.36, confirming a positive crossover, while the Stochastic RSI maintained its bullish crossover. The MACD also trended higher, narrowing the gap with the signal line, while the fading weakness in the histogram since the beginning of the week reflected strengthening momentum. These signals suggest that the index is likely to test the 26,000–26,100 zone, though consolidation may persist below this resistance, with support placed at 25,800–25,700.

During the session, the index recovered from early volatility to hit an intraday high of 26,011 but slipped in the last hour due to profit booking, closing at 25,879, up 3.4 points, and forming a small bearish candle with long upper and lower shadows — resembling a Doji or high-wave pattern — which indicates indecisiveness ahead of the Bihar election outcome. Technically, the trend remains intact with the Nifty trading well above the 21EMA near 25,600, though further volatility is likely on Friday. Immediate resistance is seen at 26,000, and a breakout above this level could trigger a rally toward 26,200–26,350, while a fall below 25,800 may slow the ongoing momentum.

Options data highlighted strong resistance around 26,000–26,200 and firm support at 25,800, with the highest Call open interest at 26,000, 26,200, and 26,500 strikes, and the highest Put open interest at 25,500, 25,800, and 25,900 strikes. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty hit a fresh intraday record high of 58,616, staying above its earlier falling trendline — now acting as support — and closed 107 points higher at 58,382, forming a bullish candle with an upper shadow, indicating supply pressure near record levels.

The banking index has maintained a higher-high structure for five straight sessions, with resistance at 58,500–58,600; a sustained breakout above 58,600 could push it toward 59,000, while support lies at 57,900–57,800, below which the decline may extend to 57,400. The India VIX rose 0.43% to 12.16 but remained below its 10-day EMA and the 13 mark, signaling continued comfort for bulls.

Among stocks, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, L&T, InterGlobe Aviation, and Hindalco were top gainers, while Eternal, Shriram Finance, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, and M&M ended lower. Sectorally, IT, media, and PSU banks fell around 0.5% each, while metals, pharma, and realty indices gained a similar percentage.

SAMMAANCAP - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on the daily chart. It has formed support around 172-174 odd levels as seen via trendline in the chart. Also the stock has formed similar kind of format with one big candle of gain then a period of consolidation and again big gain. Currently it appears that after witnessing lower lows, the stock has found stability. With a positive super trend indicator, positive RSI divergence supported by increase in volumes, the risk-reward looks good for Sammaan Capital.

BUY SAMMAANCAP CMP 178.33 SL 174.43 TGT 183.75

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 14th Nov 2025

Uflex Ltd:

The Board at its meeting held on 13th Nov’25 has considered and approved setting up of a new packaging films manufacturing line at Dharwad, Karnataka to meet the growing demand for packaging films in India. The existing capacity of packaging films is 1,64,160 TPA with 80% utilisation. The proposed capacity addition is of 54,000 MT per annum and is likely to be added during FY28. The investment required for the same is Rs 715.41 crore and is to be financed through own and borrowed funds.

Manali Petrochemicals:

PennWhite India Private Limited, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company, has obtained the Consent to Operate (CTO) for its defoamer manufacturing facility located at Oragadam, Chennai. The said consent has been granted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) under Section 21 of the Air and under Section 25 of the Water. The consent is valid up to 31st March 2029. With the receipt of this approval, PennWhite India Private Limited is now authorized to commence manufacturing of the products specified in the said Consent to Operate.

K.P. Energy:

KP Group, through its entities KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering, has signed a Framework Agreement with Senvion India, part of Dubai-based Alfanar Group’s investment arm, GREDHCL. The partnership aims to jointly develop up to 2 GW of wind and wind–solar hybrid projects across India within three years. Combining KP Group’s project development and BoP expertise with Senvion’s advanced turbine technology, the collaboration seeks to deliver efficient, reliable, and bankable renewable energy solutions.

NSDL:

NSDL reported an 18.3% YoY rise in standalone PAT to Rs 120.4 crore in Q2FY26, with total income up 18.9% to Rs 250.6 crore. The company’s demat account market share surged to 17.6%, reaching 4.19 crore accounts, while its equity market share in the unlisted space rose to 73%. NSDL maintained an 86.3% share in total demat custody value and received a Rs 18.3 crore dividend from its subsidiary NDML, with net worth standing at Rs 1,970.9 crore as of 30th September 2025.

CESC Ltd:

CESC Green Power Limited, a subsidiary of the Company has received today the in-principle approval of the High-Level Clearance Authority, Government of Odisha, approving to set up a manufacturing facility of 3 GW Solar Cell, 3 GW Solar module, advanced chemistry battery cell pack of 5GWh and advanced solar components along with 60 MW AC captive power plant in Dhenkanal district with an investment of around Rs. 4,500 crores in three phases.