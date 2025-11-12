Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 12, 2025

File Image |

The Nifty 50 witnessed a robust rebound of nearly 250 points from its intraday low, ending the session with a gain of about half a percent compared to the previous close. The market displayed resilience despite the brief panic following the Delhi explosion. Sentiment was further buoyed by positive global cues, particularly after the U.S. Senate passed a bill to end the longest government shutdown in American history. Technically, the index managed to stay comfortably above the crucial support zone of 25,500 and reclaimed the 25,670 resistance level. It also closed above its short-term moving averages and the midline of the Bollinger Band, reinforcing bullish undertones.

Looking ahead, the 25,800 mark—also the previous week’s high—emerges as a key resistance to monitor. A convincing breakout above this level could pave the way for a move toward the psychological barrier of 26,000, followed by 26,100 in the near term. On the downside, the support region of 25,450–25,500 is expected to offer immediate buying interest, with a deeper cushion placed around 25,300, the previous week’s low.

During the trading session, the Nifty 50 opened higher, crossing 25,600, but witnessed an early dip to 25,449 amid profit booking. However, buyers swiftly regained control from the late morning session, leading to a gradual recovery. The index turned positive in the second half and ended the day at 25,695, up 121 points, forming a bullish candle with a long lower shadow on the daily chart. This pattern reflects strong demand at lower levels and suggests continued bullish momentum despite intraday volatility. The broader trend remains positive, with potential upside targets around 26,000–26,100 over the coming week. Immediate support has now shifted higher to 25,500, indicating strengthening market structure. A decisive close above 25,800 would confirm a bullish breakout, favoring a buy-on-dips approach amid the ongoing choppy conditions.

The Bank Nifty extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session, climbing 201 points to close at 58,138—comfortably above the psychological 58,000 mark. The index displayed a similar price pattern to the Nifty, sustaining above all key moving averages and the midline of its Bollinger Band, reflecting underlying strength in banking counters. Momentum indicators presented a mixed but improving picture—the RSI advanced to 62.95, showing positive momentum, while the Stochastic RSI sustained a bullish crossover. Although the MACD still hovered below the signal line, the histogram showed signs of recovery, hinting at fading bearish momentum.

From a technical perspective, the resistance zone of 58,300–58,400 remains critical for Bank Nifty. A sustained move beyond this hurdle could open room for a swift rally toward the 59,000 level. On the downside, the area between 57,700 and 57,600 is likely to act as strong near-term support.

Meanwhile, the India VIX, the volatility index often referred to as the “fear gauge,” once again attempted to hold above the 13 mark but failed to sustain, eventually closing at 12.49—up 1.54 percent on the day but nearly 4 percent below its intraday high. The cooling VIX provides reassurance to market bulls, signaling declining volatility expectations.

Sectorally, the market breadth was largely positive. The telecom index surged 1.5 percent, leading the gains, followed by notable strength in IT, auto, oil & gas, and metal stocks, which advanced between 0.6 and 1 percent. On the other hand, PSU Bank and healthcare indices witnessed marginal declines of around 0.3 percent each. Overall, the session reflected broad-based optimism with signs of renewed buying momentum across key sectors.

NBCC - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock trades comfortably above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily chart. In today’s trade as well NBCC has taken support near 40-EMA levels and bounced back reflecting strength in the short term and this trend was visible in the previous few trading sessions as well. With stock continuing to trade in uptrend as visible via trend line, supported by a positive super trend indicator and positive RSI divergence we have a positive outlook..

BUY NBCC CMP 113.59 SL 109.69 TGT 117.39

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 12th Nov 2025

Waaree Energies:

The company has received an order for supply of 360MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects. This is one time order for supply of solar modules is to be completed in FY26.

Firstsource Solutions:

Firstsource Solutions has made a strategic investment in AppliedAI – an AI workflow automation platform built to transform how complex, regulated enterprise processes are automated end-to-end.

The investment reinforces Firstsource’s UnBPOᵀᴹ strategy—moving beyond traditional outsourcing to build technologyfirst, compliant, and outcome-driven operations. AppliedAI reimagines this end-to-end, using its Large Work Model to learn enterprise workflows, identify friction points, and re-engineer them for higher efficiency and business impact, through data-driven intelligence.

Trualt Bioenergy:

The company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) and Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), with Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation, marking a pivotal milestone in accelerating India’s compressed biogas (CBG) ecosystem. The collaboration aims to develop and scale a robust network of commercial CBG plants.

The initial phase includes four CBG production facilities, with scope for additional plants as outlined in the Joint Venture Agreement. The business includes the production, sales, and distribution of CBG, along with value-accretive by-products such as fermented organic manure, biogenic CO₂, and carbon credits.

Panacea Biotech:

Panacea Biotec has received an Award notification from PAHO under a LongTerm Agreement for supply of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis-Hepatitis B-Haemophilus influenzae type B (DTP-HepB-Hib) Vaccine (Pentavalent) - Liquid (single dose) (“Easyfive-TT”) to PAHO, valid until 31st December 2027. The total award is for supply of Easyfive-TT Vaccine aggregating ~US$ 4.75 million (~Rs.41 Crore) during Calendar Year 2026 and 2027.

Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware Technologies announced the launch of two new insurance solutions developed exclusively for Google Cloud. The offerings strengthen Hexaware’s collaboration with Google and reflect a shared focus on accelerating digital transformation through automation, AI, and scalable cloud-native architectures for the insurance industry.

This framework shortens settlement timelines from weeks to mere hours, providing unprecedented efficiency. All operational data is unified within Google BigQuery, serving as a robust knowledge fabric that ensures immutable transparency and comprehensive auditability across the entire claims process.