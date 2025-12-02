Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 2, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and touched a fresh life high of 26325 zones in the first tick but witnessed profit taking thereafter. It broke its previous day’s lower levels but dips are positioning as opportunity to buy in the overall uptrend. It formed a bearish belt hold sort of candlestick pattern on the daily frame as it failed to cross its opening highs for the rest of the day. Now it has to hold above 26100 zones for momentum to extend towards 26250 then 26325 zones while supports are shifting higher to 26100 and then 26000.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26300 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 26100 strike. Call writing is seen at 26300 then 26200 strike while Put writing is seen at 26150 then 26100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25700 to 26600 zones while an immediate range between 26000 to 26400 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened at record highs and touched an all-time high of 86159 levels but failed to hold momentum, and profit-booking took over at higher levels. Although the index is holding near its support zones, it continues to sustain upward moves, suggesting that bulls are trying to defend higher levels. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle with small wicks on either sides, highlighting a strong tussle of bulls and bears. Now it has to hold above 85500 zones for an up move towards 86150 then 86500 zones while on the downside support is seen at 85400 then 85100 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up at new record highs near 60114 marks but remained consolidative with a positive bias in the initial hour of the session. Later it failed to hold 60000 zones and gradually drifted lower to 59500 levels. It formed a bearish candle on daily scale as some profit booking was seen from higher zones but larger trend is positive with overall buy on dips stance. Now it has to hold above 59500 zones for an up move towards 60000 then 60114 marks while on the downside support is seen at 59500 then 59250 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.22% at 26330 levels. Positive setup seen in Hindustan zinc, Paytm, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Bank, BEL, MCX, HCL Tech, IIFL, NBCC and Vedanta while weakness in Delhivery, Kaynes Technology, Max Healthcare, DLF, INOX wind, BPCL, Colpal, IRFC, Trent and Fortis.

CUB - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

City Union Bank (CUB) after 76 weeks of consolidation, reflected weekly breakout on both Price as well RSI levels at around Rs 170 odd levels . After this the stock has been on an uptrend making higher highs and higher lows, and now comfortably trades above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily chart with stock price making fresh new all time high levels. With pickup in volumes and positive RSI divergence visible, we expect the momentum to continue in the near to medium term.

BUY CUB CMP 282.95 SL 274.60 TGT 295.20

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 2nd Dec 2025

NRB Bearings:

The Company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with the Italian company Unitec of the Mondial Group for the formation of a Joint Venture Company, for the manufacture of a new range of Cylindrical Roller Bearings (CRBs) for the industrial business segment.

Unitec Group shall provide its expertise, technical and operational support for carrying out manufacturing of CRBs in a wide range of sizes for the industrial market and also have committed to a buyback of 20% of JV company’s production. The JV will be located in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Monika Alcobev:

Monika Alcobev Limited, one of India’s leading importers of premium wines and spirits, announced its partnership with Jinro, the world’s bestselling spirit brand and South Korea’s most iconic Soju. This collaboration marks an important step forward in Jinro’s India journey, with Monika Alcobev now taking full responsibility for import, distribution and marketing across major cities.

With Jinro’s massive dominance, and with Monika’s track record of building new-age categories from the ground up, the company is poised to accelerate this growth through focused brand-building and local consumer adoption.

NMDC:

The company reported provisional iron ore production of 5.01 MT in November 2025, up from 4.51 MT last year, while monthly sales rose to 4.17 MT versus 4.00 MT. Cumulatively, production for FY26 (up to November) increased to 31.48 MT compared to 26.06 MT, and sales reached 30.28 MT against 27.84 MT last year. Strong growth was driven by higher output in both Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Bharat Dynamics:

Bharat Dynamics has secured additional orders worth Rs 2461.62 crore from the Indian Army since the last disclosure on 13th November 2025. Major orders received include ATGMs and SAM (Emergency Procurement). In terms of timeline; ATGMs to be executed in a span of 42 months and SAMs to be executed in a span of 12 months.

Raymond Realty:

Raymond Realty has announced its expansion into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) most coveted corridor with the launch of ‘Invictus by GS, BKC’. This ~2-acre marquee redevelopment marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. After setting unprecedented benchmarks in Thane with the success of TenX Habitat and The Address by GS, the launch of Invictus by GS, BKC further bolsters Raymond Realty’s vision to cater to the ultra-luxury segment, unlocking a revenue potential of over Rs 2,000 Crore from this project alone.

This development serves as the cornerstone of its Rs 14,000 crore JDA portfolio and is a critical accelerator towards the Rs 4,000 crore annual topline target. By combining Raymond’s legacy of trust with design-led excellence in BKC, management is not just building exclusive ecosystems, but aggressively expanding footprint to ensure 50% of future growth stems from such highvalue projects by FY28.