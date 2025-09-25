Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 25th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive but continued its weakness and dropped to 25000 zones. Despite the selling pressure it attempted to recover during mid-day but indecision between bulls and bears and a lack of clear directional momentum sunk it lower. It failed to hold above 25150 zones and closed with losses of around 110 points. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs – lower lows from the last four sessions. Now it has to hold above the make or break zone of 25000 levels for an up move towards 25250 then 25350 zones else a hold below the same could see weakness towards 24900 and 24750 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25500 then 25200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25100 strike. Call writing is seen at 25100 then 25200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25000 then 25100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24500 to 25500 zones while an immediate range between 24800 to 25300 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened on a negative note and faced renewed selling pressure in the early part of the session. Although it later rebounded from its support but the index failed to sustain at higher levels and fresh selling dragged it back towards 81750 zones. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle with shadows on both sides, signalling support based buying but a restricted upside. The index eventually closed the day with losses of around 390 points. Now if it manages to hold above 81700 zones, then bounce could be seen towards 82000 then 82300 zones else weakness can be seen towards 81500 and 81300 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and drifted lower towards 55050 zones in the first half of the session. However some recovery was seen from lower levels towards 55300 levels but it again failed to hold at higher zones and remained under pressure for most part of the session. It formed a bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones but is hovering near its 50 DEMA as multiple supports are intact at lower levels. Now it has to hold above 55000 zones for a bounce towards 55250 then 55555 zones while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 54750 then 54500 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.57% at 25113 levels. Positive setup seen in Kaynes Technology, Indian Bank, Power Grid, SBI Cared, NTPC, Tata Consumer, JSW Steel, Canara Bank, ONGC and LT while weakness in Godrej properties, PB Fintech, DLF, Bharat Forge, Inox Wind, Oberoi Realty, Tata Motors, Prestige Estate, Lodha, Coforge and IEX

APOLLOTYRE - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Apollo Tyres is trading above its 40/100/200 EMA levels, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Super Trend indicator is positive, and RSI at ~67 shows healthy upside potential. Immediate support is seen at Rs 475, while resistance levels are placed at Rs 515 and Rs 528. As long as it holds above Rs 475, the trend remains positive with scope for further upside.

BUY APOLLOTYRE CMP 494.70 SL 475.00 TGT 517.45

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 25th Sept 2025

Waaree Energies:

Waaree Energies Limited has made an investment amounting to Rs 300 crore for setting up 3.5 GWh Lithium Ion Advanced Chemistry Storage Cell manufacturing plant in Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, through rights issue.

Veedol Corporation:

The company has launched a new product range SwiftPower and SynthGlide under the mother brand name ‘Veedol’. These are fully synthetic engine oils and the products will be distributed in the domestic market initially and thereafter export of the same will be explored in future. The new products are based on EstoBioLides Technology.

Gujarat Pipavav Port:

Gujarat Pipavav Port has received a letter dated 24th September 2025 from ONGC notifying of the award of contract for hiring the port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for a period of five years from 1 st October 2025. Under the proposed arrangement, the company shall provide marine support and storage facilities within the port premises as ONGC establishes its offshore supply base at Pipavav Port.

Lupin:

Pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets, 50 mg/200 mg/25 mg.

This product would be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India. The tablets are for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 25 kg.

Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets (RLD Biktarvy®) had estimated annual sales of USD 16,237 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2025).

Quality Power:

Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Pvt. Ltd., a Material Subsidiary of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited has signed a landmark Co-Development Agreement with Hyosung T&D India Pvt. Ltd. for Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Instrument Transformers. The purpose of entering into this agreement is for Designing and manufacturing of gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) instrument transformers.