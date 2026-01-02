Market Outlook: Markets Stay Range-Bound, Nifty Needs To Hold 26100 For Rise

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and inched towards 26200 zones but failed to hold momentum and moved in a narrow range of around 80 points for the rest of the day. The index moved in a rather lackluster manner with subdued moves on either sides. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame and has started to make higher highs – higher lows from the last two sessions. Now it has to hold above 26100 zones for an up move towards 26250 and 26325 zones while supports can be seen at 26050 then 25950 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26200 then 26300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 26100 strike. Call writing is seen at 26200 then 26250 strike while Put writing is seen at 26150 then 26100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25700 to 26500 zones while an immediate range between 26000 to 26300 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note but was unable to sustain the momentum and resulted in a range bound price action. Despite this the broader trend remained constructive as the index continued to hold above its crucial support zone near the 85000 level. On the daily chart a small bodied candle with wicks on both sides was formed suggesting buying interest at lower levels while upside gains remained restricted. Now it has to hold above 85000 zones for an up move towards 85500 then 85700 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 84800 then 84600 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note near 59700 zones but remained consolidative in narrow range of 200 points in between 59550 to 59750 zones for most part of the session. It formed an Inside bar on daily scale as buying is visible at lower zones and it is holding well above its 20 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 59500 zones for an up move towards 60000 then 60114 marks while on the downside support is seen at 59500 then 59250 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.02% at 26291 levels. Positive setup seen in PNB Housing, JSW Energy, APL Apollo, Ashok Leyland, Shriram Finance, TVS Motor, M&M, AB Capital, SAIL and LT while weakness in Kaynes, Bajaj Finance, Bandhan Bank , Mazdock, IEX, Delhivery, INOX Wind, Cipla, Jubilant Foodworks and Max Healthcare.

Technical call of the day :

Buy LT CMP 4140 SL 4000 TGT 4400

Stock is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The MACD line has given a bullish crossover to confirm the positive momentum.

Top 5 Stocks in focus for 30th Dec 2025

ITC – The Shares of heavyweight ITC tumbled 10 % on January 1st after the government imposed new excise duty on cigarettes. Jefferies said the government has notified a sharp rise in excise duty on cigarettes as the compensation cess period nears its end. Its calculations indicate that the overall tax hike could exceed 30% if NCCD continues, and even if NCCD is subsumed, the impact would still be well above 20%. Jefferies also pointed out that the GST rate on tobacco has recently been raised to 40%.

KEC International Ltd. - Company kicked off the new year with fresh orders worth ₹1,050 crore across its renewables, civil, transmission & distribution (T&D), and cables and conductors businesses. These orders span both domestic and international markets, underscoring the company’s diversified growth strategy.

Caplin Point Laboratories - Company has acquired 10 approved ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Applications) for injectable and ophthalmic products from a multinational generic pharmaceutical company. The total addressable U.S. market for these products is valued at approximately $473.2 million for the 12-month period ending August 2025.

Karur Vysya-Company reported provisional total business of ₹2,11,643 crore as of December 31, 2025, marking a 16.29% YoY growth. Total deposits stood at ₹1,14,595 crore, up 15.57%, while advances reached ₹97,048 crore, reflecting a 17.15% increase over the previous year.

Ola Electric - Company has reported a business turnaround in December 2025, driven by its service-led execution strategy. The company’s market share rose to 9.3%, up from 7.2% in the previous month. The launch of its ‘HyperService’ program aimed at enhancing customer experience and accelerating service resolution has been a key contributor to this momentum.