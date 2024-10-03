 Market May Be Down, But Memes Soar: How X Users Turned A Crash Into Humour; Netizens React
The hashtag #StockMarketCrash quickly trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, as users shared memes that captured the market’s dismal performance.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Representative Image | canva

The stock market took a serious nosedive on Thursday (October 3) but keeping aside the loss part, one of the interesting part is that social media users responded in a uniquely humorous way.

Market Downturn

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,769.19 points, a 2.10 per cent drop, closing at 82,497.10. The NSE Nifty followed suit, decreasing by 529.95 points, or 2.05 per cent, to settle at 25,266.95.

The Nifty Bank index also faced challenges, closing down 1,061.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, at 51,860.85.

Memes: The Silver Lining in Market Turmoil

In a time of financial stress, the internet has always found a way to lighten the mood. The stock market crash sparked a wave of memes that resonated with both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.

Many shared their reactions, with comments ranging from humorous to reflective.

Some of the memes that were shared on the platform were as follows:"

As the market continues to face challenges, one thing remains clear, that is, social media, particularly X, has become a refuge for investors looking for camaraderie and humor amidst financial chaos.

While the numbers might not be in their favour, the ability to laugh at the situation offers a sense of relief and solidarity.

In a world where financial markets can swing wildly, memes remind us that even in tough times, a little humor can go a long way.

