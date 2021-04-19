Markets crash by over 1,200 points today: Jubilant Pharmova, Thyrocare, Dr Reddy, Pfizer, Dr Lal PathLabs among other healthcare stocks trade in green

After a decline of 1,257.56 points in the opening session, Sensex continued to be volatile. At 3 pm, it was down by 800 points, since the morning crash it has recovered by over 400 points. Meanwhile, Nifty in early trade was down by 379.10 points to 14,238.75.

While the whole market is struggling due to this bear run, there are some indices that are able to hold on. Healthcare and information technology stocks did trade in green despite the slump in market. Some healthcare stocks did well due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 and its direct impact on their business.

At 2.30 pm, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd was trading at Rs 778.70 per piece. It was up by 7.54 per cent or Rs 54.60 per share.

Other stocks like Apollo Hospitals, Thyrocare, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd, Pfizer, Dr Reddy among others were trading in green despite the choppy market. At 2.30 pm, shares of Apollo Hospitals, Thyrocare, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd, Pfizer and Dr Reddy's were traded at Rs 3,177.15, Rs 1,056, Rs 3,004.20, Rs 5,362, Rs 4,965.40 per piece respectively.

Meanwhile, the share of Fermenta Biotech Ltd was priced at Rs 303.95 per piece during the day (at 3.36 pm), up by over 17 per cent. There were some healthcare stocks like Morepen Laboratories, Suven Life Sciences, Vimta Laboratories etc that did not perform well.