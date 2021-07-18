Market cap of 6 of top-10 domestic firms rises by Rs 69,611 cr; Reliance Industries gains most

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies added a total Rs 69,611.59 crore to their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries leading the gainers chart.

From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 24,470.25 crore to reach Rs 13,38,763.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the most valued firms list.

ICICI Bank added Rs 14,966.52 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,57,268.94 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rallied Rs 10,998.18 crore to Rs 8,41,000.85 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 7,259.12 crore to Rs 4,58,109.66 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank zoomed Rs 6,027.27 crore to Rs 3,47,027.74 crore and that of State Bank increased by Rs 5,890.25 crore to Rs 3,83,936.79 crore.