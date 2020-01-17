Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty off to choppy start; RIL up 2 pc ahead of Q2 results

Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a tepid note on Friday ahead of quarterly results of index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and HCL Tech.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 3.68 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 41,928.88. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 1.85 points or 0.01 per cent to 12,353.65.

IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Power Grid and Ultratech Cement were among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 2.50 per cent.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 4 per cent.