Marine exports register growth of 35% during April-December 2021: Commerce Ministry

The export of marine products registered a growth of 35 per cent to US$6.1 billion during April-December 2021 (provisional) as compared to US$4.5 billion during the same time period in the year 2020, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry,in the month of December 2021 stated that exports of marine products touched US$ 720.51 mn, registering a growth of 28.01 per cent over US$ 562.85 million logged in December 2020.

The overall exports of marine products in the last Financial Year (March, 2020-April, 2021) was US$5.96 billion.

The top 5 export destinations in April-November 2021 (latest available, share per cent in bracket) are USA (44.5 per cent), China (15.3 per cent), Japan (6.2 per cent), Vietnam (4 per cent) & Thailand (3 per cent), stated the Commerce Ministry.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:07 PM IST