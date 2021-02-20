Marico enters instant noodle category with 'Saffola Oodles'

Nestle's Maggi and ITC's Yippee have a new competitor as FMCG major Marico Ltd has announced its foray into the instant noodles segment with the launch of 'Saffola Oodles'.

The development comes in line with the company's focus on strengthening its foothold in the healthy, ready-to-cook snacking category and widening its demographic relevance, the company said in a statement.

"In line with the growing consumer demand for delicious yet healthy eating options, Saffola Oodles is a perfect combination of a delicious masala flavour, the goodness of wholegrain oats, and real vegetables and makes for a mouth-watering snack," it said.

It is highly customisable and takes only five minutes to prepare, the statement added.

Commenting on the new launch, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, "Since the launch of Saffola Masala Oats, Saffola has become a mainstay in the ready-to-eat snacking market in India. Once again championing the healthy indulgence narrative, we have launched Saffola Oodles in the instant noodles category."

Available on saffola.marico.in, Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers and Flipkart, Saffola Oodles comes in two SKUs- -- a single pack of 46 gram for Rs 20 and a multipack (pack of 4) of 184 gram for Rs 80.