Manipal Global launches Axis Bank-Manipal School of Data Analytics

Manipal Global, education services’ organization, has launched the Axis Bank-Manipal School of Data Analytics, offering job-assured online programs in the data science and analytics space in partnership with Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank.

To meet the growing demand for its digital banking services, Axis bank needs highly skilled individuals who can help drive business growth through data and insights.

Speaking on the collaboration, Balaji N, President– Business Intelligence Unit (BIU), Axis Bank commented, “The bank is a firm believer in the power of data analytics and uses the same for making business decisions across departments. This has created a growing and consistent demand for talented people, who can drive these data analytics initiatives. We are looking at this partnership as a strategic approach to attract and on-board data engineers, analysts and scientists who have a passion for data analytics and are also business ready to start contributing to these roles."

The need for such a school has risen due to the current demand-supply gap of 2,00,000 data science professionals that India is facing. This industry has seen such immense growth in the last few years that in 2020, the global estimate called for 2.7 million job postings for Analytics and Data Science roles.

Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global said, “We are excited to launch the Axis Bank Manipal School of Data Analytics. This is a one-of-a-kind program that provides individuals a platform to transform themselves and become job-ready with the necessary tech and problem-solving skills. This strategic partnership with Axis Bank will enable us to bring on board industry-ready data analysts and accelerate the bank’s digital transformation.”

The School of Data Analytics offers a 3-month online program which includes a 2-week live project. Commencing this month, the first batch will be trained in fundamental concepts and tools of data science and analytics, Big Data, and machine learning with python. Students will get to apply their tech knowledge and use tools and concepts across multiple contexts.

The program is designed for fresh graduates and individuals with up to three years of work experience in tech/analytics roles. The curriculum will be taught online.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:19 PM IST