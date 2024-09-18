 Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessManba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here

Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here

The Issue will be opened for investor to dive on September 23 and is scheduled to close on September 25, 2025.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here | Representative Image

Manba Finance Limited, a NBFC-BL providing financial solutions is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday, September 23, 2024.

The Issue will be opened for investor to dive on September 23 and is scheduled to close on September 25, 2025.

Here is a detailed look at what you need to know about Manba Finance's first foray into the stock market.

IPO Details

FPJ Shorts
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
Govinda's Wife Sunita Wishes To Replace Archana Puran Singh On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Agar Krushna-Kashmera Nahi Hote Toh...'
Govinda's Wife Sunita Wishes To Replace Archana Puran Singh On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Agar Krushna-Kashmera Nahi Hote Toh...'
'One Nation, One Election Cannot Work In A Democracy,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
'One Nation, One Election Cannot Work In A Democracy,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment

The price band for the public issue is set between Rs 114 to Rs 120 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for its maiden initial public offer.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 1,25,70,000 shares with no offer-for-sale component, meaning the company will be raising new capital to strengthen its balance sheet and meet future growth requirements.

The latest GMP, or Grey Market Price, as of September 18 stands at Rs 0 (GMP details are subject to deviations).

Representative Image

Representative Image |

Allocation and Management

The IPO will be allocated as follows -

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Up to 50 per cent

Non-Institutional Bidders (NIBs): At least 15 per cent

Retail Individual Bidders (RIBs): At least 35 per cent

Hem Securities Limited will serve as the sole book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Limited will act as the registrar of the issue.

Read Also
Arkade Developers IPO Day 2: Real Estate Company's Public Offer Subscribed 24.23 Times; NIIs Bid...
article-image

Financial Highlights

The financial snapshot of the company in the recent years are as follows:

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the company has surged from Rs 495.82 crore in FY 2022 to Rs 936.85 crore in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.46 per cent.

Representative Image

Representative Image |

Furthermore, the company posted a profit of Rs 31.41 crore in FY 2024, marking an 89.50 per cent increase from Rs 16.58 crore in FY 2023. The revenue of the company rose to Rs 191.58 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 133.32 crore the previous year, up by 43.71 per cent.

Read Also
Paramount Speciality Forging IPO Day 2: ₹32.34 Crore SME Issue Filled 3.08 Times; Subcriptions Led...
article-image

About the company

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Manba Finance Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company - B (NBFC-BL). The company provides financial solutions for a diverse range of needs, including new and electric two-wheelers (2Ws), three-wheelers (3Ws), used cars, small business loans, and personal loans. It operates 66 locations and 29 branches, catering to urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here

Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here

Paramount Speciality Forging IPO Day 2: ₹32.34 Crore SME Issue Filled 3.08 Times; Subcriptions Led...

Paramount Speciality Forging IPO Day 2: ₹32.34 Crore SME Issue Filled 3.08 Times; Subcriptions Led...

Bharti Airtel's $1 Billion 4G Upgrade To Boost Coverage And Transition Feature Phone Users: Report

Bharti Airtel's $1 Billion 4G Upgrade To Boost Coverage And Transition Feature Phone Users: Report

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh

Arkade Developers IPO Day 2: Real Estate Company's Public Offer Subscribed 24.23 Times; NIIs Bid...

Arkade Developers IPO Day 2: Real Estate Company's Public Offer Subscribed 24.23 Times; NIIs Bid...