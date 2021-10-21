ManageEngine enhances endpoint security with new UEM capabilities

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced the addition of data loss prevention for endpoints, anti-ransomware and endpoint compliance capabilities to its unified endpoint management (UEM) solution, Desktop Central.

The company will be demonstrating the new security capabilities at GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre today (October 21).

Since the prevalent adoption of remote work, organizations have noticed a nearly 500 percent spike in ransomware attacks, not just adding to the evolving cyberthreat landscape but also impacting the business continuity of affected enterprises.

Given that the hybrid work model is here to stay, ManageEngine announced the addition of anti-ransomware capabilities that aid in real-time ransomware detection, seamless data recovery and root cause analysis for organizations to future-proof their cybersecurity strategy, it said in a press release.

ManageEngine observed in its 2021 Digital Readiness Survey that 83 percent of respondents globally faced a surge in security risks due to remote workers. To establish secure access to corporate data in the midst of these cyberthreats, organizations deployed a combination of solutions like Secure Access Service Edge, cloud access security brokers and Zero Trust. However, organizations still need to ensure the security of corporate data and prevent data loss on employees' endpoints.

ManageEngine added endpoint data loss prevention capabilities with the goal of enabling its customers to restrict the exchange of data to trusted emails, peripherals and cloud applications, all from their existing UEM environment, it said in a press release.

To ensure continued security, organizations need to stay compliant with industry regulatory standards. ManageEngine enables this with its latest addition that helps organizations comply with CIS compliance for endpoints, in turn complying with PCI DSS, HIPAA, FISMA and other regulatory frameworks aligning with CIS Benchmarks™.

"The pandemic changed the way we work, distributing a highly centralized workforce and later pushing organizations into a hybrid work model. Cybercriminals leverage such changes to enhance the complexity of cyberattacks. Enterprises need to make constant additions to their cybersecurity infrastructure to tackle these new threats," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine.

Pricing and Availability

These capabilities are available with UEM at $40 per year, per license. A fully functional, 30-day trial is also available, as well as the Free edition for startups and small businesses to manage up to 25 endpoints.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:37 AM IST