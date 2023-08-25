 Man Infraconstruction Promoter Acquires 1.25 Lakh Shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMan Infraconstruction Promoter Acquires 1.25 Lakh Shares

Man Infraconstruction Promoter Acquires 1.25 Lakh Shares

Shah bought 1 lakh shares on Wednesday and 25,000 shares on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Man Infraconstruction Promoter Acquires 1.25 Lakh Shares | Man Infraconstruction

Man Infraconstruction Limited promoter Mansi P. Shah acquired 1,25,000 shares in the open market, the company announced through an exchange filing on Friday. Shah bought 1 lakh shares on Wednesday and 25,000 shares on Thursday.

Post the acquisition Mansi P. Shah's shares increased to 5,87,45,139 shares representing 15.82 per cent stake from the earlier 5,86,20,139 shares representing 15.79 per cent.

Man Infraconstruction Earnings Q1 FY24

Man Infraconstruction's revenue from operations saw a strong growth of 45 per cent Year-on-year (YoY) to ₹510 crore . The total Income also grew by 45 per cent to ₹524 crore and EBITDA grew by 63 per cent YoY to ₹109 crore. The net profit also jumped by 112 per cent YoY to ₹82 crore.

Man Infraconstruction shares

The shares of Man Infraconsrtuctions on Friday closed at Rs 137.85, down by 1.01 per cent.

Read Also
Man Infraconstruction Consolidated Revenue From Operations Grows By 45% In Q1FY24
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Infraconstruction Promoter Acquires 1.25 Lakh Shares

Man Infraconstruction Promoter Acquires 1.25 Lakh Shares

Closing Bell: Markets End Week In Red; Sensex Below 64,000, Nifty At 19,243

Closing Bell: Markets End Week In Red; Sensex Below 64,000, Nifty At 19,243

GST Department Asks For ₹30.27 Lakh Penalty From Dalmia Bharat Subsidiary

GST Department Asks For ₹30.27 Lakh Penalty From Dalmia Bharat Subsidiary

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Pirfenidone Tablets

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Pirfenidone Tablets

Shilpa Medicare Telangana Unit Clears GMP Inspection By ANVISA Brazil

Shilpa Medicare Telangana Unit Clears GMP Inspection By ANVISA Brazil