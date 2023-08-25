Man Infraconstruction Promoter Acquires 1.25 Lakh Shares | Man Infraconstruction

Man Infraconstruction Limited promoter Mansi P. Shah acquired 1,25,000 shares in the open market, the company announced through an exchange filing on Friday. Shah bought 1 lakh shares on Wednesday and 25,000 shares on Thursday.

Post the acquisition Mansi P. Shah's shares increased to 5,87,45,139 shares representing 15.82 per cent stake from the earlier 5,86,20,139 shares representing 15.79 per cent.

Man Infraconstruction Earnings Q1 FY24

Man Infraconstruction's revenue from operations saw a strong growth of 45 per cent Year-on-year (YoY) to ₹510 crore . The total Income also grew by 45 per cent to ₹524 crore and EBITDA grew by 63 per cent YoY to ₹109 crore. The net profit also jumped by 112 per cent YoY to ₹82 crore.

Man Infraconstruction shares

The shares of Man Infraconsrtuctions on Friday closed at Rs 137.85, down by 1.01 per cent.

