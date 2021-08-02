Man Industries (India) gets Rs 200 cr new order

Man Industries (India) Limited, large diameter pipe manufacturing companies, has announced today that the Company has received a new order of Rs 200 crores from the Oil & Gas and Water sector. With this recent announcement, the order book now stands at Rs 1,500 crores to be executed in the current financial year.

On the new order announcement, Dr RC Mansukhani, Chairman, Man Industries (India) Limited, said, “Our business and order book continues to strengthen with orders secured across diverse sectors which further widens our client portfolio.”