Mamaearth appoints Zairus Master as Chief Business Officer

Mamaearth, one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands, has appointed Zairus Master as Chief Business Officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. In his current capacity, he will be leading the revenue functions and develop a strategic roadmap to further accelerate the brands growth and expansion.

With over 24 years of experience across FMCG and telecom, Master will utilize his expertise to identify and explore long-range strategies. With a post-graduation from IIM, Lucknow, he has worked has experience with renowned brands like Unilever, Nokia, Airtel and Shine under his belt.

Master said, “The organization has changed the way FMCG companies conduct business, and I am proud to be part of the leadership team.”

Varun Alagh, Co-founder, and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said, “Zairus brings with him a great mix of experience across traditional consumer giants like HUL and Airtel combined with running a digital product business which we believe is the right combination of experiences needed to grow a digitally driven consumer business like ours. “

Master will be based out of the Gurgaon office and this appointment comes on the heels of other critical and strategic additions to the leadership team of Mamaearth.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:58 AM IST