Malls don't have rights to collect parking fees, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court stated that malls don't have the right to collect parking fees and asked Kalamassery municipality regarding the license issued to the Lulu International shopping mall at Ernakulam for the same.

"Sufficient area for parking space is necessary for constructing a building as per the building rules. Parking space is part of the building," the court said.

The court has asked the municipality to file a statement regarding the issue and posted the matter for further hearing on January 28.

The court further added that further parking fee collection by respondent (Lulu Mall) for parking vehicles in the area will be subject to the result of the final decision of this writ petition.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:43 PM IST