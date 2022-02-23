MakeMyTrip’s fintech arm, TripMoney partners with SBM Bank India to launch global credit card

MakeMyTrip’s fintech arm, TripMoney and SBM Bank India have joined hands to launch a rupee-denominated secure credit card, TripMoney Global Card. This credit card is highly secure, offers various advanced money management features and most importantly, relieves overseas travellers from paying mark-up on forex conversions and more, according to a company statement.

Key features

This secured credit card requires customers to load money in INR as security and also track balances in INR. In addition, the card carries no hidden charges such as currency exchange conversion across POS, ATMs, and eCommerce websites - offering transparency to travellers.

Cardholders are also entitled to offers on flights, hotels and holidays, along with a chance to avail discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. Complimentary membership of the invite-only loyalty programs of both the brands, MMT Black and GoTribe is also extended as an add-on to these cardholders.

The TripMoney Global card, powered by Visa, can be used across 150+ countries.

The card has been designed with several built-in advanced security features such as instant lock and unlocks through the app - when travelling. The app further allows travellers to set transaction limits for multiple payment modes to prevent any fraud, options to locate the nearest ATM booths, view transaction history, raise queries on any transaction and more - in just a few taps.

The card is targeted at international travellers, including the student population, who prefer a combination of lifestyle benefits with advanced digital money management features.

Money management solution

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “TripMoney’s Global card empowers Indian travellers with a safe, transparent, and swift money management solution that can be accessed anytime and from anywhere. We are excited to partner with SBM Bank India and look forward to introducing a new way of managing expenses for Indian outbound travellers.”

Neeraj Sinha, Head – Retail & Consumer Banking, SBM Bank India, said, “With the borders opening up, TripMoney Global Card will help travellers open up a world of financial possibilities as well. Further, we now have a burgeoning segment of students studying abroad who are new to credit but have lifestyle aspirations.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:16 PM IST