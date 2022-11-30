Make in Odisha Conclave 2022: CM Naveen Patnaik opens doors for investors

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomes investors. |

Bhubaneswar, November 30, 2022: The ‘Make In Odisha Conclave 2022’, Odisha government’s flagship biannual investors summit, kicked off to a dazzling opening at the Janata Maidan ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cut the ceremonial ribbon and announced the opening of the five-day long industry conclave which entered its third edition this year. The conclave was postponed in 2020 owing to the Covid 19 pandemic situation.

Patnaik, who arrived at the venue in a Golf Cart, was accompanied by top state bureaucrats and Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb. Japan, Germany and Norway are the Country Partners in the grand event which is partnered by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Ambassador of Japan to India Hirosi Suzuki, Ambassador of Norway to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund and Counsel General of Germany to India Manfred Auster, along with Ambassador of Nepal to India Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma were present on the dais with the CM and other guests. The CM later visited the various stalls put up at the spacious 20,000 sq metre venue.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a glittering drone and laser show on the theme of Make In Odisha Conclave ’22. It was followed by a spectacular display of various cultural and classical group dances depicting the developmental story of Odisha after Independence in the field of education, industry, Women’s Empowerment and Skill Development.

Earlier, on the eve of the inauguration on Wednesday, Minister Deb had stated that Captains of Indian industry like L N Mittal, Executive Chairman, Arcelor Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL and T V Narendran, CEO&MD of Tata Steel are expected to join the conclave.

Chief Minister Patnaik is scheduled to deliver his keynote address tomorrow and host a plenary session with top delegates.