 'Make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible For Policyholders': Finance Ministry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible For Policyholders': Finance Ministry

'Make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible For Policyholders': Finance Ministry

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting of representatives of leading insurers, hospitals, the General Insurance Council and the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) to discuss the issue of medical inflation and rising premium costs.The secretary advised insurers and hospitals to take measures such as devising standardised treatment protocols and common empanelment norms.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Thursday asked hospitals and insurance companies to make healthcare affordable and accessible for policyholders in view of instances of unreasonable increase in medical expenses.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting of representatives of leading insurers, hospitals, General Insurance Council and Association of Healthcare Providers (India) to discuss the issue of medical inflation and rising premium costs.

The secretary advised insurers and hospitals to take measures such as devising standardised treatment protocols, common empanelment norms, seamless cashless claims processing, etc, to bring down health insurance costs, Department of Financial Services said in a post on X.It was emphasised that the hospitals and insurance companies should work together to ensure transparency and efficiency and make healthcare affordable and accessible for policyholders.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill's Cheeky Response As India Captain's Wretched Toss Jinx Continues At Eden Gardens; Video
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill's Cheeky Response As India Captain's Wretched Toss Jinx Continues At Eden Gardens; Video
Sensex Declines 284.68 Points To 84,193.99, Nifty 88.25
Sensex Declines 284.68 Points To 84,193.99, Nifty 88.25
GST Officers Uncover ITC Fraud Worth ₹645 Crore, 229 Bogus Firms Dismantled
GST Officers Uncover ITC Fraud Worth ₹645 Crore, 229 Bogus Firms Dismantled
J&K Police Arrest Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore Amid Widespread CASOs Targeting Anti-National Networks
J&K Police Arrest Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore Amid Widespread CASOs Targeting Anti-National Networks

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Declines 284.68 Points To 84,193.99, Nifty 88.25

Sensex Declines 284.68 Points To 84,193.99, Nifty 88.25

GST Officers Uncover ITC Fraud Worth ₹645 Crore, 229 Bogus Firms Dismantled

GST Officers Uncover ITC Fraud Worth ₹645 Crore, 229 Bogus Firms Dismantled

'Make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible For Policyholders': Finance Ministry

'Make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible For Policyholders': Finance Ministry

LG Electronics India Reports 27.3% Fall In Net Profit To ₹389.43 Crore, As Compared To ₹535.70...

LG Electronics India Reports 27.3% Fall In Net Profit To ₹389.43 Crore, As Compared To ₹535.70...

Gold Loan Financier Muthoot Finance Reports 87% Rise In Net Profit To ₹2,345 Crore In The Second...

Gold Loan Financier Muthoot Finance Reports 87% Rise In Net Profit To ₹2,345 Crore In The Second...