Mahindra to open M.A.D.E in UK

Mahindra Group will be setting up Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the West Midlands, UK. The new Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network. This network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

M.A.D.E. in UK will be operational from the July 1, 2021.

M.A.D.E is a strategic enhancement of Mahindra’s global design capabilities and renews its commitment to bring to its customers sophisticated, authentic SUVs.

M.A.D.E will further sharpen Mahindra’s product designs and differentiated technology offerings to further its safe, thrilling, yet efficient connected car experiences.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history to bring unique customer centric products to the Indian and global markets. A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space.”

The Coventry region in UK is a powerhouse of automotive design. M.A.D.E will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent. It will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe.

The Mahindra Group is a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies, headquartered in India. Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.