Mahindra signs MoU with IIT Madras incubated firm, Campervan Factory

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. has announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with Campervan Factory Pvt. Ltd. – a research-based, IIT Madras-incubated caravan manufacturing company – to launch budget-friendly luxury campers in India. These well-equipped campers based on the double-cab Bolero Camper Gold platform, will cater to the self-drive tourism segment that is gaining popularity in the country, it said in a statement.

This is the first time that an Indian automotive OEM has ventured into the caravan segment in India. As a part of this agreement, Mahindra will introduce innovative campervan designs and models in India that match international standards. These will be developed with assistance from IIT Madras Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) for water management and waste disposal solutions and Saint Gobain Research Centre for their expertise in glazed solutions.

Commenting on this new venture, Harish Lalchandani, VP- Marketing, Mahindra Automotive said, “Mahindra’s entry into this segment fulfils the requirements of travel enthusiasts for whom the open road is the destination and those who want to enjoy the outdoors in complete freedom. Our Bolero Camper Gold - luxury camper trucks will be kitted with all modern conveniences for safe, comfortable and enjoyable travel – that too, at an affordable cost. Our alliance with Campervan Factory to produce these high-quality yet rugged camper trucks will be a boon for India’s travel and tourism industry to cater to a new class of adventure seekers and adds a new source and RoI to business operations.”

The Mahindra Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, beautifully designed fittings and comfortable interiors to cater to all travellers. Each camper truck will offer sleeping facility for four, sitting and dining facility for four, a restroom fitted with a bio-toilet and a shower, a complete kitchen with mini-fridge and microwave, an air-conditioner (optional), and a complete multimedia experience, including television and other conveniences, the statement added.

The pocket-friendly caravan will be easy to operate and drive, and won’t require special driving skills, making it easy for tour operators to rent these caravans out as self-drive campers. This will also be beneficial for tourists as it will provide them with privacy and safety. With these campers, one has the freedom to venture out to any part of the country, even to remote spots. The Bolero Camper Gold double-truck which forms the base for these campers is a proven vehicle, it added.

“It's a privilege to be associated with Mahindra & Mahindra to launch campers in India. This could be a major shot in the arm for the Indian caravan market and will change the very dynamics of holidaying in India. Caravan tourism is a blessing for the sector, especially given the effects of the pandemic," said K M Vandhan, Director, Campervan Factory

Caravan Tourism has found favour from various State Governments and they have announced many initiatives to support the industry, like the establishment of Caravan Parks. States of Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and many others have already announced caravan policies and are promoting it extensively. Many other State governments are expected to announce its Caravan Tourism programme shortly.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:19 PM IST