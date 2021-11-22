Mahindra partners with Practo; to empower employees with corporate health plans

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced that it has partnered with Practo, integrated healthcare company, to empower its employees and their family members with signature corporate health and wellness plans.

The health plans will provide convenient, affordable, and 24*7 access to high-quality care. From online consultations with verified doctors across 23+ specialties (including General Physician, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Pediatrics, Gynaecology) and preventive health check-ups to meeting pharmaceutical needs (across 250+ cities) and conducting general healthcare sessions, these health plans are specially crafted keeping in mind the demands of working professionals.

Rajeshwar Tripathi, Chief Human Resource Officer – Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd., said, “The Practo partnership provides our employees and their families, access to a vast network of verified specialists and healthcare partners with great ease and convenience. This will empower our employees to take charge of their own health needs by proactively seeking preventive or corrective measures where necessary.”

Shikha Saxena, President, Practo, said, “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have increasingly realized the need for health plans that are holistic, well-structured, more personalized and all-encompassing. Considering how specialities like mental health have also gained awareness, employees seek for a one-stop solution that is tailored to their needs. At Practo, we offer a comprehensive plan that includes online doctor consultation, in-person appointment booking facilities, express medicine deliveries, quality health check-ups, access to qualified psychological counsellors coupled with employee assistance programs and reliable health information.”

By enabling an omnichannel approach to deliver care, more people can be taken into the fold of quality advanced medical care. To successfully drive this initiative and help ensure optimal outcomes, Practo will be closely working with M&M and extend its support through different stages – from onboarding to sharing utilization insights, it said in a press release.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:11 PM IST