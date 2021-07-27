Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund launches equity yojana scheme

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited (formerly known as Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited), a 51:49 joint venture of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has launched ‘Mahindra Manulife Flexi cap Yojana,’ an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. The scheme is suitable for investors who are looking for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity -related securities across market capitalization, it said in a press statement.

Mahindra Manulife Flexi cap Yojana will have portfolio allocation based on top-down approach and bottom-up stock selection. The Scheme will have flexibility to invest in opportunities across market capitalization, and aims to construct the portfolio with a mix of core investment opportunities (medium to long term compounding stories), and tactical investment opportunities (for eg. cyclical sector, commodities cycle, etc.). The Scheme will have minimum 65 percent investment in equity and equity-related instruments.

Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD and CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, said, “The flexi cap funds are capable of delivering steady returns across market cycles, and are appreciated for their diversified approach that ensures balance between risk and return. The flexibility to switch, if and when needed to mid and small-caps, which are better positioned to capture any potential upside from expected economic recovery make these funds well acclaimed.”

The New Fund Offer opens on July 30, 2021 and closes on August 13, 2021. The Scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from 25th August, 2021.

The Scheme would invest 65 percent in equity and equity related securities, and will have an option to invest up to 35 percent in debt and money market securities including tri-party repo, reverse repo, and upto 10% in units issued by REITs & InvITs. F

Krishna Sanghavi, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management said, “The fund will follow a robust GCMV process, an internal investment framework used for determining fair valuation of stocks which further helps in estimating valuation gaps (fair valuation vis a vis market price), if any. Opportunities are identified based on the identification of catalysts that helps in bridging the valuation gaps by re-rating of the stocks.”