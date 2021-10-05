Mahindra & Mahindra's premium SUV XUV700 has two new variants now

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has announced addition of two new variants--manual and automatic transmission with diesel engine, to its newly-launched SUV, XUV700.

The seven-seater two new variants, AX7 Luxury MT and AX7 Luxury AT+AWD (All-Wheel Drive), are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh, respectively, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a release.

It also said these prices will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings, which are slated to commence from October 7.

The company, however, has not yet announced the date for commencement of deliveries of its latest SUV.

Prior to its launch, the automaker had unveiled a new brand identity, including the logo, for its SUV portfolio.

The company is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The XUV700 prices starts at Rs 11.99 lakh.

The AX7 variant will be available with an optional luxury pack. In addition to the standard AX7 features, the luxury pack will include features like immersive 3D sound, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360o surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry and wireless charging, among others, it said.

Mahindra has also launched an industry-first ''add to cart'' functionality on its website for the XUV700.

The feature allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the bookings opening, it said. M&M has plans to launch nine new SUVs by 2026.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:28 PM IST