Mahindra & Mahindra soars by 10% to Rs 952.15 per piece

Due to positive third-quarter earnings, share of Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) was up by Rs 952.15 per piece during the intra-day trading. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 21,625.95 crore during the third quarter of FY 2022 as against Rs 19,430.29 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it added.
In the opening session, the stock was priced at Rs 888 per piece. On Friday closing, it was priced at Rs 865 per share.
The company's revenue also grew 11 per cent on a year-on-year (yoy) basis to Rs 21,625.95 crore from Rs 19,430 crore, reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The standalone revenues from operations were at Rs 14,215.90 crore as against Rs 12,345.29 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the third quarter the company's domestic vehicle sales were down 7 per cent at 1,15,272 units as against 1,23,353 units in the year-ago period, it said.