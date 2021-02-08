Mahindra & Mahindra soars by 10% to Rs 952.15 per piece

Due to positive third-quarter earnings, share of Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) was up by Rs 952.15 per piece during the intra-day trading. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 21,625.95 crore during the third quarter of FY 2022 as against Rs 19,430.29 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it added.

In the opening session, the stock was priced at Rs 888 per piece. On Friday closing, it was priced at Rs 865 per share.