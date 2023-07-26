 Mahindra Lifespaces Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra Lifespaces Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespaces on Wednesday announced the allotment of 16,666 new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each to the eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of options granted under employee stock options Scheme 2012, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued equity capital of the company has increased from ₹155,08,21,960 to ₹155,09,88,620 and subscribed and paid-up equity capital of the company has increased from ₹154,92,90,070 to ₹154,94,56,730.

Mahindra Lifespaces Shares

The shares of Mahindra Lifespaces on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹493, up by 3.07 percent.

article-image
