Mahindra launches new Yuvo Tech + tractor; will be available in three models

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, part of the Mahindra Group, today launched a new-age advanced tractor range called the Yuvo Tech+. The tractors will be available in three models: Yuvo Tech+ 275 (27.6 kW-37 HP), Yuvo Tech+ 405 (29.1kW 39 HP) & Yuvo Tech+ 415 (31.33 kW-42 HP).

On Monday, Anand Mahindra greeted farmers while tweeting about it:

Welcome to the family, Yuvo Tech+! When cars are launched they attract all the attention, but you, with your advanced & relevant technology will be critical to maintaining our nation’s food security… https://t.co/doTH1yioHM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2021

Based on Mahindra’s next-generation Yuvo tractor platform, the new Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ is powered by Mahindra’s new mZIP 3-cylinder engine which comes with higher cubic capacity technology. The new engine boasts of the highest torque and best-in-class delivery of power and fuel-efficiency in the category, according to a press release.

The Yuvo Tech + range comes with 12F (forward) + 3R (reverse) transmission technology, with a 3- speed range option (H-M-L) to help select speeds based on soil type and agri applications. With high precision control valves, and best-in-class lift capacity of up to 1700 kgs, the Yuvo Tech+ can handle heavy implements with ease and precision.

These products will initially be launched in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat. This will be followed by new launches from the same platform across markets in subsequent months.

It comes with 6 years warranty.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The new advanced mZip engine technology, transmission and hydraulics technology of Yuvo Tech+ makes it the most advanced tractor in its segment. It aims to deliver the best in productivity, comforts, savings & earnings to Indian farmers.”

Key Features

Engine Technology: Power aur Mileage mein ho No.1

Powerful 3-Cylinder M Zip engine with enhanced back up torque up to 25%

High Max torque (183 Nm for 31.33kW - 42 HP tractor) –gives more coverage in less time

Transmission Technology

12 Forward + 3 Reverse, makes tractor suitable for any soil condition & multi applications

H-M-L speed range – more speed options to select for agri applications

Planetary drive & Reliable and Durable Helical Gear

Advanced Constant mesh transmission for ease of shifting of gears

Hydraulics Technology

High precision control valve ensures uniform depth of sowing

Enhanced Lift Capacity up to 1700 kgs, lifts heaviest of implement with ease

Quick Lowering of heavy implement

Factory fitted tipping trailer pipe

Ergonomic design

Genuine Side Shift Gear

Spacious & Full Platform – easy entry & exit

Dual Acting Power Steering – Comfortable driving & enables long working hours

Ergonomically designed pedals & levers

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 03:25 PM IST