Mahindra launches new ‘Bolero Neo’ at a starting price of Rs 8.48 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today launched the newest car in its Bolero SUV portfolio - the new ‘Bolero Neo’, the company said in a release today.

The car is available at all Mahindra dealerships across India and is launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.48 Lakh (excluding showroom price, all India) for the N4 variant.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, “...The design, performance and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo blend well with the authentic Bolero DNA, making it suitable for the bold and fearless Young Bharat. The addition of Bolero Neo to the Bolero SUV brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUV’s in the country.”

Some of the features of the new Bolero Neo include new design, premium interiors, comfortable cabin and safety technology such as standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronica brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control and child seat, among others.

"The new Bolero Neo will offer a spacious 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options...An optional variant N10 (O) with Multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently," the release said.