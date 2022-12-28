Mahindra issues call option to shareholders to complete acquisition of MITRA

e-Paper Get App
M&M will get a 52.67 per cent stake in MITRA, which will be added to its existing 47.33 per cent stake.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
According to an exchange filing, Mahindra & Mahindra has issued a call option to shareholders of agricultural equipment firm MITRA, to buy 1,29,619 shares from them, and to prospective shareholders for the purchase of 8,970 shares, which they will receive as employee stock options.

After buying these 1,38,589 shares, M&M will get a 52.67 per cent stake in MITRA, which will be added to its existing 47.33 per cent stake, to give the firm 100 per cent control of MITRA.

