 Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 16 percent YoY In November 2023
Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 16 percent YoY In November 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
In November 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited estimated the overall disbursement at approximately Rs. 5,300 crores, delivering a 16 percent growth over previous year, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The YTD November 2023 disbursements at about Rs. 36,000 crores registered a growth of 16 percent Y-o-Y.

Healthy disbursement trends in the current period have led to Business Assets at around Rs. 96,600 crores, growth of about 17% over March 2023 and approximately 26% over November 2022.

Collection efficiency

The Collection Efficiency (CE) was at 94% for November 2023 (In November 2022, CE was 96%).

Stage-3 and Stage-2 assets continued to remain rangebound compared to September 2023. The Company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its Balance Sheet, with a liquidity chest of over 2.5 months.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited shares

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 278.05, up by 1.61 percent.

Adani Group Stocks Rally In Afternoon Trade, Market Cap Hits ₹12 Lakh Cr
