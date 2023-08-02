 Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 12% YoY In July 2023
Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 12% YoY In July 2023

Healthy disbursement trends during the current period have led to Business Assets at approximately Rs 88,100 crore, growth of approximately 6.4 per cent over March 2023 and approximately 28 per cent over July 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
In July 2023, Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Service Limited estimated the overall disbursement at approximately Rs 4,400 crore delivering a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The YTD July 2023 disbursements were at approximately Rs 16,550 crore with a registered growth of 23 per cent year-on-year.

Collection Efficiency

The Collection Efficiency (CE) was at 96 per cent forJuly 2023. In July 2022, CE was at 95 per cent.

Stage-3 and Stage-2 assets continued to remain rangebound compared to June 2023 and the Company continued to maintain comfortable liquidity chest of about 3 months’ requirement.

