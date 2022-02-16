Mahindra Automotive partners with Quiklyz to offer SUV leasing options

Mahindra Automotive, part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its association with Quiklyz, the new age vehicle leasing and subscription platform of Mahindra Finance. By this arrangement, Quiklyz will now be available Live on Mahindra Auto’s portal and across Mahindra Auto’s dealership network. This partnership will allow customers to lease their chosen Mahindra vehicles in a transparent and hassle-free manner.

Quiklyz will offer flexibility, and choice to customers across eight Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. The monthly rentals for vehicles will start at as low as Rs. 21,000 per month, which is inclusive of insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance with no additional down payment. The customer will have choice of tenure between 24 months to 60 months as well as have the flexibility to select annual kilometer options starting with 10,000 km/year.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The pay per use model has been specifically designed keeping in mind the changing customer needs. Offering leasing options to customers through our sales channels will provide customers with flexibility and transparency in a simple and convenient manner. They will be able to choose their preferred vehicles with the option to return, buy back or upgrade to a newer model at the end of the tenure. Quiklyz will help us target and leverage the potential of India’s expanding car leasing market, further broadening our consumer portfolio.”

Raul Rebello, Chief Operating Officer-Core Business, Mahindra Finance mentioned, “The leasing and subscription module in India is currently at a nascent stage and coupled with the multi-faceted advantages accruing from Mahindra’s auto sector, our spread and reach pan India would be an advantage.”

Turra Mohammed, SVP & Business Head – Quiklyz, stated, “Vehicle leasing and subscription are becoming a new normal and cost-effective means of accessing a vehicle. The leasing and subscription Industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 15-20 percent in the next 5-10 years making it one of the fast-growing markets in India.”

Quiklyz also has the largest portfolio of EVs on its subscription platforms. As part of this partnership, Quiklyz will offer Mahindra’s Treo load vehicles for e-commerce fleet operators, the statement added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:32 PM IST