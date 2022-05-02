Mahindra Auto registers 25% growth; sells 45640 vehicles in April 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., automotive company, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2022 stood at 45640 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2703 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,402 vehicles in April 2022 with growth of 23 percent. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in April 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in the SUV segment with sales of 22168 vehicles registering a growth of 22 percent. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and exports were also up at 35 percent. Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipeline. There were a number of supply chain challenges due to lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate.”

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:59 AM IST