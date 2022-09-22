Maharashtra's Laxmi Cooperative Bank loses license as funds dry up

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaharashtra's Laxmi Cooperative Bank loses license as funds dry up

Depositors can claim a maximum of Rs 5 lakh from the bank which was established almost a century back in 1929.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

India’s banking regulator RBI has canceled the license of Maharashtra-based Laxmi Cooperative Bank. The decision comes after a cap of Rs 1,000 was imposed on withdrawals from the bank last year, in view of its deteriorating financial condition. Depositors can claim a maximum of Rs 5 lakh from the bank which was established almost a century back in 1929.

The RBI cited lack of adequate funds and earning prospects as the reason behind its decision to suspend the bank’s license. It also mentioned non-compliance by the bank as a reason behind the order which comes into effect starting today.

