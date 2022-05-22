Maharashtra, other states slash VAT on petrol, diesel

The Maharastra State goverment has announced a cut in fuel prices. After the Centre slashed excise duty on petol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 respectively, the Maharashtra state government announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre respectively.

The revised price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 111.35 and diesel will cost Rs 97.28. Currently, petrol is being retailed at Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 104.77 for one litre.

In Kolkata, after excise duty cuts, the prices of petrol is Rs 106.03 (Rs 115.12) and Rs 92.76 (Rs 99.83) for diesel.

In Chennai, the rates after excise duty cut is Rs 102.63 (Rs 110.85) for petrol and Rs 94.24 (Rs 100.94) for diesel.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty. A price reduction of Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, was announced for petrol and diesel, respectively. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:25 PM IST