Maharashtra not among the top 8 most corrupt states, guess which state takes top spot

The India Corruption Survey 2019, held an independent study of about 190,000 citizens to find out about the states where they had to pay bribes to get various works done over the last year.

The survey has revealed that 51 percent of Indian citizens paid a bribe in the last 12 months with property registration, police and municipality being top departments where bribes are allegedly demanded. The survey held across India, provides a state-wise indicator of corruption levels, here’s a breakdown of eight most-corrupt states.

At the number 8 position is Tamil Nadu. Around 62 percent of Tamil Nadu citizens admitted to paying bribes to get their work done. About 35 percent said they had to give bribes several times, while 27 percent paid bribes just once or twice.

At the number 7 position is Karnataka. Out of all the respondents a total of 63 percent residents in Karnataka admitted to paying a bribe to get official work done. About 35 percent had to give bribes several times while 28 percent paid bribes just once or twice.

At the number 6 position is Punjab. Around 63 percent citizens in Punjab accepted to paying bribes to get their work done. Out of these, 27 percent gave bribes several times while 36 percent paid bribes once or twice.

At the number 5 position is Telangana. About 67 percent of Telangana citizens said that they paid bribes to get numerous pending work completed. Out of these, 56 percent admitted to giving bribes multiple times, while 11 percent paid bribes once or twice.

At the number 4 position is Uttar Pradesh. Out of all the respondents from Uttar Pradesh, 74 percent admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done, out of which 57 percent gave bribes several times.

At the number 3 position is Jharkhand. Out of all the respondents a total of 74 percent citizens said they had bribe officials to get their work done. Surprisingly, all 74 percent had to pay bribes several times.

At the number 2 position is Bihar. In this state, 75 percent citizens said they have paid bribes, out of which 50 percent paid officials multiple times. No less than 25 percent paid bribes just once or twice.

At the number 1 position is Rajasthan. This state qualifies as the most corrupt state in India, with 78 percent citizens saying that they had to bribe officials to get their work done. Around 22 percent had to pay bribes multiple times, while 56 percent paid bribes just once or twice.